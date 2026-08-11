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Rajya Sabha | FM Nirmala Sitharaman moves The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026

Opposition parties on Monday staged a walkout from the Rajya Sabha after the Chair disallowed their attempts to raise issues like alleged theft of Ram temple donations and the use of pellet guns against protesters, even as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman moved The Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, in the House for discussion. After facing disruptions in the morning, as the Rajya Sabha met at 2 pm, Deputy Chairman Harivansh almost immediately adjourned the House for 15 minutes. When the House reassembled at 2.15 pm, Sitharaman tabled the Bill, which seeks to replace a colonial-era legislation. Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise certain issues; however, the Chair maintained that MPs should speak only on the Bill.