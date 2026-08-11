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Tamil Nadu Assembly Session | Cauvery water issue | Delimitation | CM Vijay | TVK | DMK

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay moved a government resolution in the Assembly on Monday mandating the rendition of Tamil Thaai Vazhthu at the commencement of government events. Chief Minister said, "Tamil not only language but also our life, emotions. Our mother tongue is as pure as our mother." Piloting the resolution, he said his Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam government will not compromise on Tamil Nadu's linguistic and cultural rights. As per the resolution, the state song should be sung at the commencement of programmes conducted at educational institutions, universities, government offices and public sector undertakings in Tamil Nadu. DMK MLA Govi Chezhiyan, welcoming the resolution on behalf of the party, also suggested that the government should pass it as a law.