LIVE: INDIA Bloc MPs March to ECI, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar’s Resignation

INDIA bloc MPs staged a protest march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on Tuesday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi held a placard reading, “Gyanesh, it’s done, bro,” as opposition leaders targeted the Election Commission. At around 12:30 PM, Delhi Police stopped the march on Parliament Street.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, along with other opposition leaders, were detained and taken away in a bus. Watch the visuals from the protest and Rahul Gandhi’s remarks.