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Vijay’s Dharapuram Campaign LIVE | TVK Chief Takes Stage Ahead Of October 6 Bypoll

Express Video Service

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay is campaigning in Dharapuram today, September 30, ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll. Vijay is addressing a campaign meeting at Chitravuthanpalayam in Dharapuram in support of TVK candidate P Sathyabama. The campaign meeting is being held with restricted entry. Only 5,000 QR-code pass holders have been allowed at the venue, while elaborate security arrangements are in place. Watch The New Indian Express for live updates from Vijay’s Dharapuram campaign.

CM Vijay
Dharapuram bypoll

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