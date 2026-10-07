Vijay’s Dharapuram Campaign LIVE | TVK Chief Takes Stage Ahead Of October 6 Bypoll

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and TVK founder C Joseph Vijay is campaigning in Dharapuram today, September 30, ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll. Vijay is addressing a campaign meeting at Chitravuthanpalayam in Dharapuram in support of TVK candidate P Sathyabama. The campaign meeting is being held with restricted entry. Only 5,000 QR-code pass holders have been allowed at the venue, while elaborate security arrangements are in place. Watch The New Indian Express for live updates from Vijay’s Dharapuram campaign.