CJP’s Tiranga March LIVE | Delhi on High Alert, 6,000 Cops & 220 CAPF Companies Deployed

Central Park in Connaught Place. The march is scheduled for 5 pm on Friday, with security tightened across key areas of the national capital.

More than 6,000 Delhi Police personnel and 220 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) have been deployed. Barricades, expanded CCTV surveillance and additional security arrangements cover Connaught Place, Rajiv Chowk, Jantar Mantar and other sensitive locations.

Watch our LIVE coverage for the latest updates on security arrangements, police deployment and developments surrounding the CJP’s Tiranga march in Delhi.