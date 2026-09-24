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Enemies of Constitution have been exposed: Rahul Gandhi on SIR row

Rahul Gandhi has intensified his attack over alleged “Vote Chori”, accusing the BJP and the Election Commission of undermining the electoral process and attacking the constitutional right to vote. In his latest remarks, Gandhi alleged collusion between the BJP and the Election Commission and described “Vote Chori” as an attack on democracy. The BJP and the Election Commission have faced these allegations amid an escalating political dispute over electoral rolls and the conduct of elections.