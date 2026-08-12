Rahul vs Amit Shah: Home Minister 'ready for debate'; Rahul snaps 'not interested in his lecture'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the government was ready for a detailed discussion in Parliament on the police action against student protesters.

Shah said he was prepared to answer every question raised by the Opposition and asked Opposition leaders to submit a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to schedule the debate. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, however, rejected Shah’s offer, calling it a “last-minute” attempt to revive the Home Minister’s image.

Gandhi said the Opposition was not interested in listening to Shah’s “imagination and lecture” and demanded answers on who ordered the use of pellet guns against protesting students.