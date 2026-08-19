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Vijay’s MLA Package: New Car, Rs 75K Allowance + Rs 25K Secretary Grant

Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay has announced new government cars for all 234 MLAs in the state. Vijay said the move will help MLAs travel to their constituencies, address people's needs, and monitor government projects. Each MLA will also receive Rs 75,000 per month towards driver salaries, fuel and car maintenance expenses. Additionally, the government will provide Rs 25,000 per month for each MLA to hire a secretary for official work. Vijay said the move will particularly help first-time MLAs and those from humble financial backgrounds. The announcement came after VCK MLA Jothimani sought better logistical support for legislators. While MLAs welcomed the decision, the Opposition DMK criticised it as an unnecessary expense for the state