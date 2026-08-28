Nepal floods: At least 392 dead, hundreds missing as families search for hope

Nepal’s devastating flash floods have claimed over 359 lives, while 826 people remain missing, including 590 tourists. Rescue teams continue search operations across the worst-hit districts as authorities recover more bodies and assess the scale of the disaster.

Among those missing are 288 Indian nationals. Families across Hyderabad, Chennai, Gujarat and Kolkata are desperately waiting for updates on their loved ones who travelled to Nepal for tourism or pilgrimage.

Authorities say a glacial collapse or ice-rock avalanche may have triggered the floods. As rescue operations continue, families cling to hope for the safe return of those still missing.