Nepal floods: Death toll rises to 579, over 1,400 missing as rescue teams race against time

Nepal is battling one of its deadliest disasters in years after devastating floods swept through communities along the Nepal-China border. At least 552 people have been killed, while more than 1,400 remain missing, with thousands of security personnel involved in rescue operations. The disaster was linked to a glacial collapse and a dam breach on the Tibet side. Rescue teams and military helicopters are searching damaged settlements, roads and debris for survivors as families continue to wait for news of their loved ones. The disaster has also affected hundreds of Indians. The MEA said 320 Indians remain missing, while 21 rescued Indians have returned to India. Around 400 Indians on the Chinese side are safe, while 96 have crossed into Nepal by land.