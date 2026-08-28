Nepal Floods Hit the South Hard: 103 From Tamil Nadu, Dozens Still Missing

Nepal’s devastating floods have left hundreds of people uncontactable, including Indian pilgrims travelling on the Kailash Mansarovar route. Tamil Nadu has emerged as one of the worst-affected states, with 103 pilgrims from the state and three from Puducherry among those who travelled in separate groups.

Twenty-one Tamil Nadu pilgrims have been rescued and returned to India, while families of dozens more are still waiting for information. Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have also reported residents missing, stranded or under active tracing.

As rescue efforts continue, authorities are reconciling lists across Nepal, China and India. Families remain anxious, waiting for one call confirming their loved ones are safe.