TVK backs 'Vijay for PM' campaign; Congress claims Rahul Gandhi is PM face- Will the alliance survive?

A single opinion poll has triggered a major political debate in Tamil Nadu, with the question now shifting from who can win the state to who could potentially lead the country in 2029. The India Today-CVoter Mood of the Nation survey, which placed TVK chief and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay among the leading choices for Prime Minister, has given fresh momentum to the “Vijay for PM” campaign among TVK supporters. But Vijay’s allies in the Congress are making it clear that they have a different choice — Rahul Gandhi. And now, a war of words appears to be brewing within the ruling alliance. What began as a survey number has quickly turned into a political flashpoint. In this video, we analyse this issue and its consequences