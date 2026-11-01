INDIA bloc mounts protest against Modi's regime at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan rally

The INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 saw opposition leaders unite against the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Rahul warning that the CEC would be jailed.
Leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah also addressed the gathering, accusing the BJP of undermining democratic rights and warning of a united fight to protect the Constitution. The rally followed the Opposition’s ‘public impeachment’ move against Kumar on October 31, intensifying its confrontation with the poll body.