INDIA bloc mounts protest against Modi's regime at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan rally

The INDIA bloc’s ‘Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao’ rally at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan on November 1 saw opposition leaders unite against the BJP-led Centre and the Election Commission over alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge demanded the removal of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, with Rahul warning that the CEC would be jailed.