Modi-Shah will face legal action, 15% voters removed in SIR: Rahul Gandhi at INDIA bloc rally

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on November 1 said that Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar will be removed from office and jailed for 'treason' in the future, asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah will also face legal action and would not be allowed to escape accountability over the 'vote chori' issue, which he said was the 'rarest of rare case' in legal parlance.
Addressing an INDIA bloc rally in Delhi against alleged electoral irregularities and SIR exercise, Gandhi described the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as 'illegal' and pointed out that the Election Commission has removed 15 per cent of voters from the electoral rolls when the difference between the NDA and the INDIA bloc was just 3 per cent votes in the last general election.