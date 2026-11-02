Bollywood actor Imran Khan must submit 'unconditional apology' for anti-SIR protest: Bombay High Court

The Bombay High Court on November 2 came down hevaily on the film actor and director Imran Khan, asking him to furnish an unconditional apology for participating in protests demanding the resignation of Gyanesh Kumar, the Chief Election Commissioner, in connection with the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise.
The Bombay High Court said film actor Imran Khan is an Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) Card Holder, and cannot criticise the government because they aren't on par with Indian citizens. It stated that the actor is not even remotely affected by SIR; therefore, he has no business at the protest site. The court said that OCI cardholders are not permitted to participate in protests against the government and its decisions.
The court further stated, 'If you want to protest, then go to the USA and participate in protests there, and you can even go and cast your vote, but protesting anything here won't be tolerated.'