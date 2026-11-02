Cyclone Murasu: Three NDRF teams rushed from Tamil Nadu to Andhra Pradesh on high alert

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Severe Cyclone Murasu is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Narsapur by early Monday morning on November 3. The cyclonic storm is expected to bring wind speeds reaching 100-110 kmph and gusting to 120 kmph, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The intensifying weather system has brought heavy rainfall to northern Tamil Nadu, inundating several parts of Chennai, while Andhra Pradesh and Odisha have stepped up preparedness and evacuation measures ahead of its landfall.