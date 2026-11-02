INDIA Bloc Leaders Step Up Attack on Centre Over Voter Deletions

INDIA Bloc's 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' mega rally in Delhi turns into a direct showdown over voter deletions and SIR. Top opposition leaders demand restoration of deleted names and resignation of CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

INDIA bloc leaders gathered at a mega rally in Delhi under the slogan 'Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao' to protest alleged large-scale voter deletions and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Pawan Khera and Salman Khurshid, and VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan accused the Election Commission of undermining voting rights and demanded electoral reforms.

Key demands raised at the rally include immediate restoration of deleted voter names, scrapping of the SIR exercise, and accountability from Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The leaders warned of a nationwide movement if voting rights are not protected.