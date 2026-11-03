J&K CM Omar Abdullah is 'incompetent': NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi resigns from post and party

In a major political development in Jammu and Kashmir, National Conference (NC) leader and Srinagar MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on November 3 announced his resignation from the party and the Lok Sabha, accusing Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and the party leadership of betraying the public mandate in the 2024 Assembly elections.
Ruhullah made the announcement at a public gathering at Behishti Zehra Park in central Kashmir’s Budgam district, attended by thousands of people. He described Omar Abdullah as 'incompetent' and accused the NC leadership of abandoning its poll promises soon after returning to power. He said the party had sought votes on promises to restore the dignity and constitutional rights of the people but had reduced its agenda to retaining power and securing ministerial positions.
The former NC leader accused the NC government of failing to implement its 2024 Assembly election manifesto, particularly its promises on the restoration of Article 370, creation of one lakh jobs, a balanced reservation policy, 200 units of free electricity and 12 free LPG cylinders annually.