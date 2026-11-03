One Indian seafarer killed aboard India-flagged commercial vessel amid US strikes on Iran

An Indian seafarer was killed aboard an Indian commercial ship off the coast of Oman. The India-flagged vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indians, was struck by an unidentified aerial object on November 2. The deceased seafarer has been identified as 25-year-old Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident near Limah, Oman. 13 other seafarers managed to evacuate safely and were later rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.
Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal expressed condolences to the bereaved family. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) condemned the attack on the commercial vessel, and flagged the continuing incidents of attacks on commercial shipping in the region. The ministry released a statement on the latest casualty, appealing for a de-escalation of tensions in 'the region' without taking names.
The US struck Iranian targets in the Strait of Hormuz amidst the midterm elections on November 2. The Trump administration carried out attacks in early September in the 8-month-long US-Israel war on Iran. Thousands of US troops remain in the waters off Iran to maintain a naval blockade against Iranian oil. Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has pushed Trump for another wave of strikes on Iran after US polls scheduled on November 3.