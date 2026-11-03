One Indian seafarer killed aboard India-flagged commercial vessel amid US strikes on Iran

An Indian seafarer was killed aboard an Indian commercial ship off the coast of Oman. The India-flagged vessel MSV AL JUSUFI, carrying 14 Indians, was struck by an unidentified aerial object on November 2. The deceased seafarer has been identified as 25-year-old Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the incident near Limah, Oman. 13 other seafarers managed to evacuate safely and were later rescued by the Omani Coast Guard.