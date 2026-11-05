Agniveer service tenure extended by two years, CDS announces

Chief of Defence Staff General NS Raja Subramani has announced a major update to the Agnipath scheme, extending the service tenure of Agniveers by two additional years. Under this revised framework, the 75% of recruits who were scheduled to exit after four years can now serve for up to six years in uniform.

This decision provides outgoing personnel with a extended timeline to showcase their performance, gain specialized skills, and pursue permanent enrolment in the regular cadre based on merit.

Watch the video to learn about the key policy changes, revised recruitment evaluations, and how this announcement impacts upcoming Agniveer batches across the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force.