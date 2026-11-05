CM Vijay facilitates top performing students at Education Awards Ceremony

CM Vijay felicitated top-performing Class 10 and Class 12 students at the grand Education Awards Ceremony. The event celebrated the extraordinary academic dedication and hard work of young scholars from across the state.

During the ceremony, high achievers were awarded for their outstanding performance in board examinations. Expressing deep gratitude, the happy students thanked the Chief Minister for recognizing their efforts and inspiring them to pursue higher goals.

The initiative highlights the government's commitment to boosting quality education and empowering youth. This gesture serves as a powerful encouragement for future generations to excel in their studies and dream big.