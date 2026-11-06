"Baseless Allegations": CJP's Ranka and Das Hit Back Over Foreign Funding Claims

CJP activists Ranka and Das have strongly condemned the recent foreign funding allegations brought forward by Jitendra Singh. Calling the claims entirely baseless and fabricated, the duo hit back at what they describe as a deliberate attempt to malign the organization's integrity.

The activists clarified that the organization operates with the utmost transparency and strictly adheres to all legal and financial regulations. They strongly argued that these unfounded accusations are part of a broader smear campaign designed to distract the public and derail their ongoing social justice advocacy and grassroots initiatives.

Reaffirming their unwavering commitment, Ranka and Das emphasized that such intimidation tactics will not deter CJP's core mission. They stand resolute, promising to continue their fight for human rights while demanding accountability from those spreading false narratives against their crucial community work.