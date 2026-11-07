Trinamool MP Abhishek Banerjee Alleges Attack On Home By "BJP Goons"

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has alleged that his residence was attacked by individuals he identified as BJP workers. The incident unfolded amidst rising political tensions in the area.

This alleged attack closely followed a severe clash between supporters of the Trinamool Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Visuals from outside his home depicted significant chaos, highlighting the volatile nature of these political confrontations.

Local authorities are expected to thoroughly investigate the circumstances surrounding these clashes and the MP's allegations. Both political factions continue to trade accusations regarding who instigated the recent violence.