Abhijeet Dipke Takes on PM Modi in Kochi: "You Can Never Be Bigger Than Gandhi & Ambedkar"

Speaking at a CJP gathering in Kochi, activist Abhijeet Dipke delivered a sharp critique of the current government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Dipke passionately recounted his experiences with law enforcement, alleging he was arrested for raising the Indian national flag. He accused the state of suppressing citizens by utilizing internet shutdowns and mass train cancellations to stifle democratic protests. Rejecting the label of "anarchists," Dipke aligned his movement with the ideological frameworks of Ambedkar and Gandhi. He concluded by urging the audience to stand in solidarity and fight for the rights of unknown citizens.

