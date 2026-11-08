Armed Naxals Defeated, But Who Are The "Dimagi Naxals"?: PM Modi's Diwali speech at Bastar

In a historic address from Bastar, PM Narendra Modi celebrates Diwali with brave jawans, marking a monumental victory over armed Naxalism. After decades of violence, the region is finally experiencing real development through new roads and schools. The Prime Minister pays heartfelt tribute to the relentless courage of our security forces. Their supreme sacrifices, combined with a strong political will since 2014, have successfully destroyed the Naxal terror ecosystem. However, PM Modi issues a stern warning against a new threat: "Dimagi Naxals" (intellectual Naxals). He urges the nation to unite and defeat these ideological enemies who infiltrate organizations to subvert our Constitution.