NCP Mega Reunion after November 10? PM Modi-Sharad Pawar call and faction friction spark buzz

Maharashtra politics is buzzing with rumors of a potential reunion between the divided Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) factions. Recent political meetings and a notable phone call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sharad Pawar have heavily fueled this speculation. Simultaneously, the rival NCP faction faces internal friction as veteran leaders grow uneasy over Parth Pawar’s rapid organizational takeover. The ruling BJP currently remains diplomatic, closely observing the shifting developments while expecting to be consulted by its alliance partners. Opposition leaders question the NDA's motives, suggesting they simply need more MPs for future legislation. With upcoming elections and Sharad Pawar’s faction gaining momentum, these internal alignments could significantly influence the state's broader political landscape.