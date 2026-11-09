MP Temples Adorn Goddess Lakshmi With Crores in Cash and Jewellery - for this give a different title

Two Goddess Lakshmi temples in Madhya Pradesh are decorated with cash and jewellery for Diwali. Ratlam’s Manak Chowk temple displays over Rs 5 crore in cash and valuables. In Dewas, Shri Yog Maya Mahalaxmi Temple is adorned with around ₹5 crore in currency notes. Devotees lend cash and jewellery to the goddess for the festival, rather than donating them. The offerings are returned to devotees after Bhai Dooj, according to temple authorities. In Ratlam, some devotees also take decorated currency notes home as prasad.