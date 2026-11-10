How S.I.R creates two classes of people in India: Parakala Prabhakar explains the controversy

The Special Intensive Revision has become a burning topic for the people of India. The Opposition and activists have rallied against the BJP-led Union Government and the Election Commission. In this video, Political Economist Parakala Prabhakar explains how SIR is not just vote-chori but voter chori. He talks about how the exercise creates two classes of people in India- one with voting rights and one without.He claims the consequences of the exercise will extend beyond generations. The solution he claims- is that all the election results that have come after SIR have to be annulled and everyone must boycott elections until everything is set right. Watch this video to understand the complexities of what the SIR might lead to.