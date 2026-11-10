PT Usha Loses IOA Election Battle As Anju Bobby George, Saina Nehwal Win

PT Usha has suffered a major setback in her bid for a second term as Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president after finishing fifth in the election for four female Sportspersons of Merit (SOMs).

Anju Bobby George topped the polls with 53 votes, followed by Rani Rampal, Dola Banerjee and Saina Nehwal. Usha secured 40 votes, missing the top-four cut.

Her re-election hopes now depend on a possible nomination by a National Sports Federation. With Gagan Narang emerging as a potential contender, attention shifts to the IOA presidential election scheduled for December 5.