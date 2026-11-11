Jensen Huang Loses $7.4 Billion In A Day, Slips Billionaire Rankings Amid Chinese Spy Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang recently faced a staggering $7.4 billion loss in a single day, causing him to slip in the global billionaire rankings. This severe financial hit comes amidst a major personal controversy that has rocked the tech industry.

Huang admitted to an affair with an executive reportedly suspected by US intelligence of gathering information for China. While Nvidia confirms no company secrets were compromised, an independent probe into the matter is currently ongoing.

The scandal has sparked rumors of a potential divorce from his wife, Lori Huang, which could theoretically put over $80 billion on the line. Watch to uncover the details behind this unprecedented controversy.