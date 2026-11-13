Fresh low-pressure area forms over Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify into depression by Nov 15

Another weather system is brewing over the Bay of Bengal, days after two successive cyclones crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that a low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal could intensify into a depression by November 15.

The system is expected to bring squally weather and strong winds over parts of the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea. Wind speeds could reach 55 kmph, with gusts of up to 65 kmph in some areas.

The developing system comes days after Cyclones Arnab and Murasu battered parts of the Andhra Pradesh coast.