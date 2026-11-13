"My Job Was to Arrange Chairs": PM Modi Gets Nostalgic at Diwali Milan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a lighthearted and nostalgic moment during the Diwali Milan event at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi. Addressing the gathering, he opened his heart to the media and reminisced about his early political days and grassroots journey.

Reflecting on his long-standing association with journalists, PM Modi humorously recalled a time when his primary responsibility was simply arranging chairs for press conferences. This candid interaction highlighted his grounded journey from an ordinary party worker to the nation's highest office.