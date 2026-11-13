Owaisi's AIMIM, Chandrashekhar Azad's ASP party announce alliance for 2027 Uttar Pradesh polls

In a major political shift ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM and Chandrashekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (ASP) have officially joined forces to contest together.

This newly formed coalition has been named the 'Samajik Parivartan Morcha'. By uniting, both leaders aim to consolidate their core voter bases and provide a strong political alternative focused on social justice, equality, and minority representation in the state.

Will this alliance successfully challenge the established parties in UP?