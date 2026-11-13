Rahul Gandhi's Phone-Tapping Charge Sparks BJP-Congress Showdown

A fresh political showdown has erupted after Rahul Gandhi alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was tapping his phone and challenged him to a one-on-one public debate. Rahul Gandhi claimed he had evidence on his phone and said a debate would reveal who was allegedly controlled by foreign powers.

The remarks triggered sharp reactions from BJP leaders, including Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Vishwas Sarang, who dismissed his allegations. Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Supriya Shrinate backed Rahul Gandhi's challenge, while Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury defended his claims.

The BJP and Congress have also traded accusations over national security, Pegasus spyware, and Rahul Gandhi's political record.