Delhi AQI Remains 'Very Poor' At 350, 7 Stations Record Severe Air Quality

Delhi continued to battle toxic air on Sunday, with thick smog engulfing several parts of the national capital. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 350, placing it in the 'very poor' category, while seven monitoring stations recorded 'severe' air quality.

IIT Delhi recorded the highest AQI at 428, followed by ITO at 414. Meanwhile, a new study has linked long-term exposure to fine particulate matter with a 10-16 per cent higher risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Delhi has been under Stage III of GRAP restrictions since November 6.

The IMD has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle.