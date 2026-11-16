US Flights Grounded Nationwide: What Went Wrong With Air Traffic Control?

Thousands of flights were delayed or cancelled across the United States after the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) ordered a nationwide ground stop following radar and communication problems at air traffic control centres.

The disruption affected more than 10,000 flights, leaving passengers stranded at airports and forcing hundreds of aircraft to divert. US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy blamed ageing air traffic control infrastructure, while Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the introduction of new technology into the old system had overwhelmed it.

The ground stop was lifted after more than four hours, but flight operations continued to face disruptions. So, what exactly happened? What caused the communication failure? And why did the FAA ground flights across the country? Here's what we know.