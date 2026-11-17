Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday described the Quad as a “constructive and trusted partnership”, saying it delivers trusted solutions across the Indo-Pacific in areas ranging from maritime security and supply chains to new technologies and disaster response.

Addressing the Quad meeting in Manila, Modi recalled the grouping’s early engagement in the city in 2007 and the resumption of dialogue in 2017, calling the latest meeting another milestone.

Highlighting the five meetings held by the Foreign Ministers of the four member countries, he said the partnership reflected their political will and shared commitment.

Modi expressed confidence that the meeting would help set concrete goals for the next phase of Quad cooperation.

The Quad comprises India, the United States, Japan and Australia, with a focus on strengthening cooperation across the Indo-Pacific.