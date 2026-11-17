US President Donald Trump has announced four key outcomes of the Quad leaders' meeting in Manila, outlining new initiatives to strengthen cooperation between India, the United States, Japan and Australia.

The announcements cover economic cooperation, artificial intelligence, maritime security and cybersecurity. The four initiatives include the Quad Business Leaders' Forum, Super Intelligence Accelerator, Maritime Intelligence Sharing Corporation and cybersecurity intelligence-sharing cooperation.

Trump described the four nations as the “four corners of a free, open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific”, highlighting their growing strategic partnership.