An old building collapsed in east Delhi's Vivek Vihar area on Tuesday morning, killing a three-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man and leaving four others injured, officials said.

The ground-plus-one-storey structure, located in Gali No. 6 of Jwala Nagar, collapsed around 10 am, trapping six people under the debris. Police personnel rushed to the spot and launched rescue operations.

All six occupants, who were tenants in the building, were pulled out of the debris and taken to Hedgewar Hospital with the help of CAT ambulances, police said.