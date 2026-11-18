Tamil Nadu Ministers met the Union Minister to strongly oppose Karnataka's proposed Mekedatu Dam. The delegation urged the Union Government to strictly uphold the final 2018 Supreme Court verdict regarding the Cauvery river water distribution. The ministers stated that Karnataka’s Detailed Project Report (DPR) directly violates the apex court's orders. They formally requested the Jal Shakti Ministry to reject the submitted DPR and halt any administrative decisions threatening established water-sharing guidelines. Reaffirming their commitment to the agricultural community, the delegation warned that Tamil Nadu will never compromise on its rightful water share and is prepared for a legal battle.