Severe cyclonic storm Akvan is expected to make landfall between Narsapur in Andhra Pradesh and Puri in Odisha around noon on Friday, November 20, according to the India Meteorological Department. Odisha’s government says more than 80,000 people have been moved to safer places, with Ganjam expected to be the worst-hit district.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi reviewed preparations and said the state has set up 3,000 cyclone shelters, of which 448 were already in use, and released Rs 20 crore to 15 districts for relief and rescue.

The IMD has warned of very heavy to extremely heavy rain in 11 districts on Thursday and Friday, with average wind speeds around 100 kmph on the coast. Schools in six districts are closed for three days, and government leave has been suspended.