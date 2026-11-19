Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) MLA V S Babu, who defeated DMK president and former Chief Minister M K Stalin in the Kolathur Assembly constituency in the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, died following a cardiac arrest on Thursday, November 19, 2026. He was 75.

Babu was admitted to MGM Healthcare in Aminjikarai, Chennai, on September 9 with a respiratory illness and was under intensive care. In a statement, the hospital said that despite comprehensive medical management, his condition continued to deteriorate. He suffered a cardiac arrest and died at 2:24 pm.

Babu began his career in the DMK as an area secretary and later became its North Chennai district secretary. He was elected to the Assembly from Purasawalkam in 2006 on a DMK ticket. After the 2008 delimitation, areas of that seat became part of the newly formed Kolathur constituency. He joined the AIADMK in June 2016 and the TVK on February 7, 2026, and was then fielded against Stalin in Kolathur, whom he defeated by 8,795 votes. Stalin had represented the seat since 2011.

Tributes came from Chief Minister and TVK chief Vijay, M K Stalin, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss, BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran, K. Annamalai and others.