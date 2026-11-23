Former Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai has warned Chief Minister Vijay's TVK government of possible contempt of court if it fails to implement the Supreme Court's interim order in the Thiruparankundram Deepam row. Annamalai said the Madurai District Collector, Police Commissioner and Archaeological Survey of India officials must light the Deepam at the Deepa Thoon on November 24, without public participation. He also criticised the TVK government's review petition, alleging a lack of understanding of the Supreme Court's order. He urged the state government to implement the verdict with complete neutrality and maintain communal harmony.