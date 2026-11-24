Nvidia has reinstated co-founder Jensen Huang as its president and CEO, less than two weeks after he stepped down amid a controversy involving alleged foreign intelligence links. The company's board unanimously approved his return with immediate effect. The decision followed consultations with senior US government officials, after which the board said it was confident Huang's reinstatement posed no national security risk. US President Donald Trump welcomed the move, calling it the "correct and proper" decision. However, the controversy is far from over. Nvidia has confirmed that its independent investigation into the circumstances surrounding the allegations will continue, with Huang agreeing to cooperate.