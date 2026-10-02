Congress alleges Form 6 changes by ECI was to target Gen Z voters in SIR

The Election Commission, however, has rejected suggestions of a formal internal rift and maintained that decisions concerning SIR were taken unanimously. The Congress has also questioned changes to Form 6, while the INDIA bloc has announced “Save Democracy” marches from October 2 to 8, including a proposed march to the Election Commission on October 6. So what exactly happened inside the Election Commission? How many voters have actually been affected by SIR? And what do the reported objections by two Election Commissioners mean for the poll panel’s decision-making process?