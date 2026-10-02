SIR Row: Why Has Kerala Reopened The 2006 Vigilance Files Involving Gyanesh Kumar?

Kerala’s Home Department has sought files related to a 2006 preliminary vigilance inquiry involving Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, who was then serving as the state’s Works Secretary. The inquiry followed the suicide of Malaysian engineer Lee See Been, whose work was linked to the Kerala State Transport Project. The old matter has resurfaced amid the political confrontation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. Reports say several records from the earlier inquiry could not be traced, while the government is now examining the available files. The move does not by itself establish wrongdoing or indicate that further action will follow. What the records contain, why they were sought now and whether the matter will lead to any further inquiry remain key questions.