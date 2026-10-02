Why protests against CEC Gyanesh Kumar erupted across India on October 2 | SIR | CJP

Protests demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation were held in Mumbai, Delhi and Chennai on October 2, with the Election Commission’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls at the centre of the mobilisation.

The Cockroach Janta Party led the Mumbai protest at Shivaji Park, while Opposition parties, student groups and civil society activists mobilised separately in Delhi. The protests raised concerns over voter-list revisions and sought greater transparency and accountability from the poll panel.

This video looks at what happened across cities, the issues surrounding SIR, the CJP’s campaign and why Gyanesh Kumar has become the focus of protests.