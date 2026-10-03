TVK in, DMK out: INDIA alliance inducts their 'youngest' member in fight against Election Commission

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) has officially joined the INDIA bloc's political platform in Tamil Nadu. This major alignment follows the DMK's exit from the coalition, restructuring state opposition dynamics and offering actor-politician Vijay a broader national stage. However, this transition creates subtle friction. Previously, TVK maintained a guarded distance from radical national campaigns, such as demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Because TVK’s 2026 electoral victory brought the party into power, leadership avoided stances that could inadvertently question their own mandate. Now sitting alongside allies backing aggressive anti-EC drives, TVK faces a delicate tightrope walk to protect its unique political identity without alienating new national partners.