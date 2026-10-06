INDIA bloc MPs get detained after nine-hour sit-in demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign in Delhi

A nearly nine-hour sit-in by INDIA bloc leaders at Akashvani Bhawan in Delhi ended in detention on October 6. Around 300 MPs were stopped on a protest march against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.Around 300 opposition MPs staged a protest march from Parliament towards the Election Commission headquarters in New Delhi on October 6. They demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged manipulation of electoral rolls.
The protesting leaders cited the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter. Delhi Police stopped the march on Parliament Street later in the afternoon. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, along with other opposition leaders, were detained and taken away in a bus.