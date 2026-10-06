INDIA bloc MPs get detained after nine-hour sit-in demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar to resign in Delhi

The protesting leaders cited the Supreme Court's observations on changes to Form 6, the statutory application for enrolment as a voter. Delhi Police stopped the march on Parliament Street later in the afternoon. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, Trinamool Congress leaders Derek O’Brien and Abhishek Banerjee, along with other opposition leaders, were detained and taken away in a bus.