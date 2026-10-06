INDIA Bloc vs Election Commission: Rahul, Priyanka Stopped

The INDIA bloc's march to the Election Commission in New Delhi turned into a confrontation with police on Tuesday, as opposition MPs demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined the march from Parliament Street, which stopped near the NITI Aayog office. Rahul Gandhi climbed a police barricade, while police detained several opposition leaders. Rahul and Priyanka later entered the Akashvani Bhawan premises along with other Congress leaders.
The confrontation centers on the controversy over Form 6 and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and said it would examine the records to determine who made the changes. The Election Commission has rejected opposition allegations and maintained that its SIR decisions were taken unanimously. The BJP has also criticised the INDIA bloc's protest. So, as the political and legal battle intensifies, the question is: what happens to CEC Gyanesh Kumar next?