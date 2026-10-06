INDIA Bloc vs Election Commission: Rahul, Priyanka Stopped

The confrontation centers on the controversy over Form 6 and the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Supreme Court on Monday clarified that it had not approved any modified version of Form 6 and said it would examine the records to determine who made the changes. The Election Commission has rejected opposition allegations and maintained that its SIR decisions were taken unanimously. The BJP has also criticised the INDIA bloc's protest. So, as the political and legal battle intensifies, the question is: what happens to CEC Gyanesh Kumar next?